TEAM OF EXPERT INSTRUCTORS
We have experienced IKO-qualified instructors
committed to giving you the best kitesurf and
community experience.
PETROS MARGARITIS
FOUNDER / OWNER
CHRISTOS MARGARITIS
STATION MANAGER
JOEP NELISSEN
KITE INSTRUCTOR
SPITHAS
RESCUE DOG
PANOS ARNOKOUROS
KITE INSTRUCTOR
CHRIS KOUDELARIS
KITE INSTRUCTOR
LUCIE BISHOP
KITE INSTRUCTOR
happy students learned with us
precent wind probability
degrees average air temperature
sunny days per year
FEEL FREE TO ASK ANYTHING
Questions or comments?
We are always happy to hear from you.
Use this form to get in touch or
contact us directly at info@wetskillz.com.
Kite Camps
Check the availability and offers by simply filling the form below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Looking for a lesson?
Fill up the form below with all your details and don’t forget to write us in the comment field any information that will help us understand your level of experience.
Rental equipment
Check the availability and offers by simply filling the form below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.